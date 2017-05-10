“According to AppleInsider sources, construction of a previously planned “phase 2″ addition to Apple’s Mesa, Ariz., data center is well underway,” Campbell reports. “Contractors are busy outfitting the facility with new equipment, while construction crews work to build out roads and supporting infrastructure surrounding the campus.”
“Separately, Apple representatives on Wednesday announced a $1 billion expansion of its Reno, Nev., data center, doubling the company’s initial investment in the region,” Campbell reports. “During a Reno City Council meeting, Apple director of state and local affairs Mike Foulkes said the project will create ‘hundreds of jobs in construction and operation.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hundreds of jobs in construction and operation is always a Good Thing™.
