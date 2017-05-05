“The 12big Thunderbolt 3 (TB3) is not for everyone, partly because not everyone can afford it,” Dong Ngo writes for CNET. “Starting at $6,399 for 48 terabytes of storage space [ $5,999 at Amazon ], going all the way to $13,700 for 120TB [ $12,999 at Amazon ], it’s one of the most, if not the most, expensive consumer-grade storage system on the market.”

“The 12big is gigantic, both in terms of capacity and physical size,” Ngo writes. “You’ll also need a recent computer equipped with a TB3 input to take advantage of its performance.”

“That said, the new storage device only suitable for professionals who does a lot of heavy editing work, like high definition movie editing. And for this target audience, it will do well,” Ngo writes. “If you find yourself in this demographic but need something with less storage space and lower price, the 6big Thunderbolt 3 [starting at $2,999 for 24TB at Amazon] is also an excellent alternative,” Ngo writes.

“The 12big is by far the fastest storage device I’ve seen. I tested it with a 2016 Macbook Pro and via a TB3 connection, in a RAID-5, it has the sustained real-world write speed of 1,161 megabyte per seconds, its read speed was even better at 1,371MB/s,” Ngo writes. “To put this in perspective, with this kind of speed, you can finish transferring a Blu-ray disc worth of data (25GB) in less than 20 seconds. ”

