Apple continues to put the final touches on the company’s new 175 acre campus in Cupertino, with a grand opening set for September 2017.

Apple Park is planned to house more than 12,000 employees in one central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet.

On February 22nd, Apple announced that Apple Park, the company’s new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April, but that deadline came and went. When it begins, likely this month, the process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months, and construction of the buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the summer.

The Steve Jobs Theater still needs a lot of work.

Duncan Sinfield’s video shows the progress:

Direct link to video here.