“Apple currently has more iPhone users in the United States than at any point in history, according to market research firm comScore,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“There are now over an estimated 85.8 million iPhone owners aged 13 and older in the United States, based on a three-month average ending December 2016, according to comScore MobiLens Plus,” Rossignol reports. “Apple’s latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models accounted for approximately 15 percent of that total.”

“iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s models, including their respective Plus-sized versions, remain Apple’s most popular smartphones in the U.S. with an estimated 48.4 percent share of the overall installed base,” Rossignol reports. “Meanwhile, an estimated 17.8 percent of the users are still using an iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, or iPhone 5c.”

More info and graphs in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: 85.8 million smart people in the U.S.A.!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]