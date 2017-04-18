“Apple will be introducing an Apple Music chat extension to Facebook Messenger, making it possible for people to bring the music streaming app into conversations with friends and family members and share music,” Jordan Novet reports for VentureBeat.

Spotify,” Novet reports, “is also introducing a chat extension.”

“Apple Music is available on Android and iOS. Now it’s being packaged up in one of the most popular mobile apps that’s not controlled by Apple itself,” Novet reports. “The company has shown a willingness to make Apple Music widely available. Apple Music in Messenger does make sense in that context.”

