“On Monday, RBC Capital Markets lifted its 12-month price target to $157 from $155 and reiterated an outperform rating,” Booton reports. “That would increase Apple’s market capitalization to $824 billion from $740 billion currently. Apple’s stock hit a record high of $144.77 on April 4.”
“RBC analyst Amit Daryanani also increased his March-quarter iPhone estimates and fiscal 2017 revenue estimates,” Booton reports. “Also on Monday, Mizuho Securities reiterated a buy rating and $150 target, saying it expects Apple earnings to be in-line or slightly above estimates when it reports after the bell on May 2.”
