“Shoppers are expected to make a beeline for the unveiling of one of the most-loved tech brand’s latest retail location in Dubai this month, which is expected to be the biggest in the UAE,” Cleofe Maceda reports for Guld News.

“Apple’s first two-level shop in the emirate will open its doors on April 27, 4pm in Dubai Mall, and fans can expect more than just a display of gadgets,” Maceda reports. “The American company will also be hosting free workshops at its newest outlet, as well as learning camps and field trips for young customers.”

“The company had earlier unveiled a giant mural surrounding its storefront in Dubai Mall, as a preview to this month’s grand opening,” Maceda reports. “It’s the third Apple store to open in the UAE. In 2015, the company opened two outlets in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Dubaians!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz,” “Dan K.,” and “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]