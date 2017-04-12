“The Hover Camera Passport, a small consumer drone produced by Chinese startup Zero Zero Robotics, is about to go on sale at Apple stores, the company announced,” Murphy writes. “And starting today, prospective customers at a few US locations will be able to actually get a demonstration of the $500 drone flying around the store.”
“Quartz reviewed the drone last year,” Murphy writes. “While it’s a one of the most portable, safe, and easy-to-use drones available, it’s also exceedingly loud. And not only is it loud, but the sound its four small motors produce whenever its flying is so high-pitched that my colleague compared it to a swarm of mosquitos attacking your eardrums.”
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s what the Hover Camera Passport looks like and can do:
