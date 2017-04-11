“When Apple met with select members of the media to talk about the Mac Pro, Apple VPs also mentioned that the company plans to update the iMac this year,” Roman Loyola writes for Macworld.

“The gap between updates for the iMac isn’t as long as the Mac Pro, but it’s been a while. The current iMac was released in October of 2015, well past the yearly updates Apple used to issue,” Loyola writes. “So the iMac is due.”

“Apple offers multiple models of the iMac, with 21.5- and 27-inch display,” Loyola writes. “You’ll probably see Core i5 or Core i7 processors in the 21.5-inch iMacs, and then a Xeon processor in the 27-inch model. Let’s hope those Core processors are from Intel’s 7th generation.”

Much more in the full article here.