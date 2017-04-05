“As portable computers go, the larger iPad Pro is competent – at least for my purposes,” Caruana writes. “But it’s a real pain in the butt when I’m working offline.”
“For example, I edit a newsletter for one of my corporate clients. Each issue has about ten pieces of content. I store each of those pieces in its own folder in OneDrive,” Caruana writes. “If I use a traditional computer, I can access that folder when offline as the contents sync in real time. But on the iPad, I can only access those files if I plan ahead and make the contents of those folders available offline.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Blaming Apple for Microsoft’s OneDrive limitations is nonsensical.
Here’s a hint: Get a clue and use a different cloud storage service that syncs.