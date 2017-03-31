“Apple officially released iOS 10.3 a few days ago, which contains a number of new features and bug fixes,” Amit Chowdhry writes for Forbes. “However, there is one specific bug fix in iOS 10.3 that is absolutely crucial.”

“Before iOS 10.3 was released, the bug was so problematic that it completely jammed 9-1-1 emergency call centers,” Chowdhry writes. “Back in October 2016, the security vulnerability was exploited by 18-year-old iPhone app developer Meetkumar Desai. Desai allegedly used a Twitter account with around 12,000 followers and tweeted a link that caused people’s phones to dial 9-1-1 over and over again. That tweet went viral and supposedly it was clicked 117,502 times.”

“Ars Technica reported that Desai was arrested on charges of felony computer tampering for allegedly creating the malicious code and sharing it on Twitter — which forced iPhones to repeatedly dial 9-1-1, similar to the way DDoS cyber attacks work,” Chowdhry writes. “Apple told The Wall Street Journal that iOS 10.3 now requires users to press a confirmation before a call is initiated. And Apple said the update will prevent iPhones from making calls even on apps that have not fixed the issue yet.”

