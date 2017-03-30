“The latest update to Xcode has provided another hint that Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro will feature a faster 120Hz display,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac.

“Existing iPhone and iPad displays max out at 60Hz, but higher refresh rates allow for a smoother experience when playing graphically intensive games and using Apple Pencil,” Bell reports. “A 60Hz display is capable of processing up to 60 frames-per-second, while a 120Hz display can process up to 120. This isn’t always necessary, but there are times when it helps.”

“This isn’t always necessary, but there are times when it helps,” Bell reports. “For instance, Apple has made it so that the iPad Pro’s digitizer can sample Apple Pencil’s position at 240 times-per-second. However, the display can only update that position at 60 fps.”

Read more in the full article here.