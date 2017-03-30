As Apple Park’s opening date draws near, take an aerial tour via drone of one of the biggest corporate campuses ever.

YouTuber Matthew Roberts offers up the video of Appel Park which is located on suburban site now totaling 175 acres and is planned to house more than 12,000 employees in one central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet.

It’s got a gorgeous courtyard in the middle, and a lot more. It’s a circle, so it’s curved all the way round. This is not the cheapest way to build something. Every pane of glass in the main building will be curved. We have a shot, at building the best office building in the world. I really do think that architecture students will come here to see it. – Steve Jobs

Direct link to video here.