“Yesterday, Apple dropped iOS 10.3 that comes with a number of new features and enhancements,” Rajesh Pandey reports for iPhoneHacks. “Post the update, almost all iPhone and iPad owners have been noticing speed improvements on their devices.”

“The improvement in general performance and perceived smoothness is not due to the introduction of APFS, Apple’s new file system,” Pandey reports. “While the new faster and more efficient file system does help speed up certain tasks, the improved overall system performance is due to the fact that Apple has tweaked many of the system animations in iOS 10.3.”

Pandey reports, “As revealed by Renaud Lienhart, Apple has tweaked many of the animations and shortened them which leads to a noticeable improvement in system performance and smoothness.”

iOS 10.3 feels “snappier” because many animations were slightly tweaked & shortened, for the better. — Renaud Lienhart (@NotoriousBUGS) March 28, 2017



