“The improvement in general performance and perceived smoothness is not due to the introduction of APFS, Apple’s new file system,” Pandey reports. “While the new faster and more efficient file system does help speed up certain tasks, the improved overall system performance is due to the fact that Apple has tweaked many of the system animations in iOS 10.3.”
Pandey reports, “As revealed by Renaud Lienhart, Apple has tweaked many of the animations and shortened them which leads to a noticeable improvement in system performance and smoothness.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our iPhone 7 Plus units are flyin’!