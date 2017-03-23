“Prosecutors are extracting data from more than 100 locked cell phones seized during arrests in downtown Washington, DC, on President Trump’s Inauguration Day, according to court papers prosecutors filed on Wednesday,” Zoe Tillman reports for BuzzFeed News.

“Prosecutors said they had search warrants to pull data from the phones, which were taken from individuals arrested on Inauguration Day, including some who were not indicted,” Tillman reports. “All of the phones were locked, according to the government, ‘which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data.’ But the filing appeared to indicate that they were successful in accessing information on the phones.”

“There are 214 people facing a felony rioting charge in connection with demonstrations on Jan. 20 that turned violent and, according to prosecutors, involved more than $100,000 in property damage,” Tillman reports. “A handful of defendants are also facing separate charges for destruction of property and assaulting police.”

