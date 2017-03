Apple shares had been up as much as 0.9% at an all-time intraday high of $142.80 soon after the open, but trended lower as trading progressed, ending the session down 1.15%.

“The earlier gains came in the wake of updates to the tech giant’s iPhone and iPad offerings,” Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch.

“In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.14% shed 154 points, or 0.7%, after being up 64 points earlier,” Kilgore reports, “while the Nasdaq Composite COMP, -1.83% fell 1.1% after being up 0.4% earlier.”

