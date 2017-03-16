“Making complex things simple: Perhaps more than any other trait, this is Apple’s superpower,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “When it’s at the height of its powers, Apple takes complex technologies and boils them down to simple products that delight their buyers.”

“Apple can get this wrong. Worse, it can making this infuriatingly complex while in pursuit of simplicity, which in some ways explains the debacle that is iOS device syncing in iTunes,” Snell writes. “But when it gets it right, that’s when its products shine.”

“You could argue that the AirPods are great because they are so simple,” Snell writes. “And yet, I have to admit that I yearn for more.”

