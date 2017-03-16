“When it launched six months ago on September 13, 2016, the buzz around the iMessage App Store was inescapable,” Daniel Kuo reports for SensorTower. “So far, nearly 5,000 apps have either added or launched with iMessage compatibility according to our App Intelligence data—a figure that equals the number of iOS apps released during the first year of the App Store back in 2008.”

“But while the number of apps released for iOS continued to grow over time, we’re already seeing signs that the initial rush of excitement over iMessage apps is fading among developers,” Kuo reports. “Any new platform will see an initial surge in offerings due to the aforementioned excitement, rallying cries from the platform holder, and the associated rush by developers to ensure that they’re capitalizing on (what they hope will be) the next big thing.”

Kuo reports, “The real test for the iMessage App Store’s catalog will be how its growth looks for the rest of its first year.”

