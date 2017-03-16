“But while the number of apps released for iOS continued to grow over time, we’re already seeing signs that the initial rush of excitement over iMessage apps is fading among developers,” Kuo reports. “Any new platform will see an initial surge in offerings due to the aforementioned excitement, rallying cries from the platform holder, and the associated rush by developers to ensure that they’re capitalizing on (what they hope will be) the next big thing.”
Kuo reports, “The real test for the iMessage App Store’s catalog will be how its growth looks for the rest of its first year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Have you loaded up your Messages app with games, sticker, etc.? If so, how extensively?