“Until now, California has required all 27 companies testing autonomous cars in the state to have someone in the driver’s seat, ready to take over, when testing on public roads. And those vehicles needed to have steering wheels and brake pedals, even if some self-driving car engineers didn’t consider them necessary,” Baker and Said report. “Both of those requirements would disappear under the new regulations proposed by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.”
“Instead, automakers would need to certify to the state that their own testing — either on closed tracks or through computer modeling — shows the cars are ready to operate on public roads with no one behind the wheel,” Baker and Said report. “And if automakers want to deploy cars without such standard controls as a steering wheel and pedals, they would first need the approval of federal highway safety officials.”
MacDailyNews Take: Driving at or under the speed limit is going to suck.
We’ll await the “carOS” jailbreaks with bated breath!
