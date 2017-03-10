“Adobe Photoshop gets all the attention but Adobe Illustrator might be used for more things and probably by more kinds of designers,” Khoi Vinh writes for Subtraction

“For all of its faults — and even as an Adobe employee, I admit it has many — it’s still a workhorse that gets the job done, and it’s still an invaluable part of the toolbox for many, many creative professionals,” Vinh writes. “Last week the app hit its thirty-year milestone, an incredible achievement.”

Vinh writes, “This video tells the product’s story very nicely.”

The Adobe Illustrator Story from Terry Hemphill on Vimeo.

“Today, more than 180 million graphics are created with Illustrator CC on a monthly basis,” Wayne Hoang writes for Adobe. “Its output is everywhere, from the billboards you pass on the highway to the packages you see at the grocery.”

“Thirty years ago, Illustrator gave creatives the freedom to create digital artwork that is precise, perfect, and adjustable,” Hoang writes. “Over the years, it has continued to make graphic design accessible to all.”

