“Wikileaks today published a trove of documents, allegedly taken from the CIA, that detail the government’s efforts to hack popular devices like iPhones, Android phones, and Samsung smart TVs,” Kate Conger reports for TechCrunch. “But Apple is pushing back against claims that the CIA’s hoarded vulnerabilities for its devices were effective.”

“Apple says that many of the iOS exploits in the Wikileaks dump have already been patched and it is working to address any new vulnerabilities,” Conger reports. “‘Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates,’ an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.”

