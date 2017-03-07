“We’ve been hearing rumors about a second Apple Store in the Germany city of Cologne for years now, with apparent confirmation back in 2015,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple made it official a few days ago, stating that the store would open on March 25, and Macerkopf posted a photo supplied by Apple when the fencing finally came down.”

“It is also the first German store to use the new design, so we can expect the now-familiar avenue of trees, large screen and power sockets that appear and disappear in the desks when you wave your hand over them,” Lovejoy reports. “The store is located at Anschrift Schildergasse 1 bis 9, 50667 Köln.”

