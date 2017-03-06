“A report claims Apple is combining its services teams within one campus at its first Cupertino campus as it strives to improve iCloud,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It needs to. A Brand Keys report ranks the company last in the file storage category.”

“Baked inside every Apple product, Apple’s iCloud services offer a range of useful features, not least the ability to seamlessly share files across devices,” Evans writes. “It also saves device backups, image libraries and much more. Indeed, it does so much that it should be obvious to anybody that Apple’s free 5GB storage is inadequate, given how deeply connected its cloud storage system is to its products.”

“With Dropbox, Google, Box and others offering far more generous free storage capabilities, it seems self-evident that Apple should cut iCloud storage prices,” Evans writes. “But what else can it do to improve its service?”

