“Now, a new patent shows us that Apple is also thinking about ways to easily store and transport the Pencil with your iPad, and it loosely touches upon the whole iPhone compatibility thing again,” PhoneArena reports. “Yes, it’s an awesome tool, but you need to think about carrying it around, take care not to forget it, and figure out where to keep it. Thankfully, future iPad Pro smart covers may have some sort of loop or another kind of holder or compartment…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A holder for Apple Pencil seems like enough of an obvious idea that it should have been included in Apple’s iPad Pro cases upon launch of the Pencil. We’ll see how Apple plans to make Pencil useful for iPhone Plus, if they do it.