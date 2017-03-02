“Apple is expected to utilize ‘Type-C Power Delivery’ technology in this year’s iPhones, Kuo said in a research note on Thursday,” Hughes reports. “The note specifically refutes a questionable claim made earlier this week by The Wall Street Journal, which suggested Apple could ditch the Lightning port with this year’s ‘iPhone 8,’ instead switching to the same USB-C port found on the company’s latest MacBooks.”
“Instead, it’s more likely that Apple might switch to a USB-C connector on the opposite end of the Lightning cable that ships in the box,” Hughes reports. “That would allow users to plug their ‘iPhone 8’ into one of the company’s new MacBook Pros, or the 12-inch MacBook.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote yesterday, “With Macs going USB-C, such a change makes perfect sense, but think of this as Apple keeping Lightning on the iPhone itself (and compatibility with a growing number of Lightning headphones) and simply changing the iPhone’s included Lightning to USB Cable and USB Power Adapter from the antiquated USB-A connector to USB-C.”
