“While the underlying technology behind the charging may change, the Lightning port will remain on all of Apple’s three new iPhones coming later this year —including the flagship ‘iPhone 8’ — according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Apple is expected to utilize ‘Type-C Power Delivery’ technology in this year’s iPhones, Kuo said in a research note on Thursday,” Hughes reports. “The note specifically refutes a questionable claim made earlier this week by The Wall Street Journal, which suggested Apple could ditch the Lightning port with this year’s ‘iPhone 8,’ instead switching to the same USB-C port found on the company’s latest MacBooks.”

“Instead, it’s more likely that Apple might switch to a USB-C connector on the opposite end of the Lightning cable that ships in the box,” Hughes reports. “That would allow users to plug their ‘iPhone 8’ into one of the company’s new MacBook Pros, or the 12-inch MacBook.”

