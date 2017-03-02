“Researchers at Trustwave have uncovered a backdoor in IoT devices from a Chinese manufacturer that could leave them open to exploitation,” Ian Barker reports for BetaNews.

“The backdoor is present in almost all devices produced by VoIP specialist DBLTek, and appears to have been purposely built in for use by the vendor,” Barker reports. “The issue permits a remote attacker to gain a shell with root privileges on the affected device.

Barker reports, “Full details of the exploit and the devices affected can be found on the Trustwave blog.”

