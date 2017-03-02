“The backdoor is present in almost all devices produced by VoIP specialist DBLTek, and appears to have been purposely built in for use by the vendor,” Barker reports. “The issue permits a remote attacker to gain a shell with root privileges on the affected device.
Barker reports, “Full details of the exploit and the devices affected can be found on the Trustwave blog.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For home automation, smart people go the HomeKit route.
