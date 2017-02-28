“The performance issues are likely related to a widespread Amazon Web Services interruption that is affecting several Internet services,” Hall reports.
“Specifically,” Hall reports, “Apple says that iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Notes, iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, and Photos are experiencing performance issues.”
More info in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple’s move to homegrown solutions (Project McQueen) are progressing well.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s cloud services overhaul held back by internal ‘political quagmire’ – report – April 21, 2016
Inside ‘Project McQueen,’ Apple’s plan to build its own cloud – March 18, 2016
Apple’s deal with Google for cloud services may not last – March 17, 2016
Apple signs on with Google Cloud Platform, cuts spending with Amazon Web Services – March 17, 2016