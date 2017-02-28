“Apple’s system status site currently lists multiple iCloud services as experiencing slower than usual performance for some users,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“The performance issues are likely related to a widespread Amazon Web Services interruption that is affecting several Internet services,” Hall reports.

“Specifically,” Hall reports, “Apple says that iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Notes, iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, and Photos are experiencing performance issues.”

More info in the full article here.