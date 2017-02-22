“Hot on the heels of last week’s announcement that Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference is moving to San Jose from San Francisco, Apple today announced that the ‘Apple Park’ campus will open April,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The way Apple is announcing this news illustrates just how deeply the company sees these new offices as a memorial to founder, Steve Jobs. That’s incredibly appropriate, given Jobs got his first summer job at HP on the site, when he was around 13-years old,” Evans writes. “‘Steve would have turned 62 this Friday, February 24. To honor his memory and his enduring influence on Apple and the world, the theater at Apple Park will be named the Steve Jobs Theater,’ the company said.”

“Set in 175-acres, Apple’s new ‘spaceship’ HQ will hold around 12,000 employees once the move to the new offices is complete. Moving all these people into the company’s posh new office buildings will take around six months,” Evans writes. “As a zillion drone videos show, the campus’ ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main construction is wrapped in the world’s largest panels of curved glass. The curved glass design was itself a Steve Jobs promise… The Steve Jobs Theater is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof.”

