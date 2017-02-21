“What about Google? The supernerds believed that their Android operating system would be all that was needed. They could get other companies to do the hard work of hardware,” Matyszczyk writes. “Yet that didn’t work perfectly. Software updates were slow. The variety of phone manufacturers around the world didn’t all do things the same way. And here we are, Google is now trying to launch phones again.”
“How many times have we heard of iPhone killers that killed themselves trying?” Matyszczyk writes. “Competition makes you better. It’s a problem if you don’t have it. Nothing feels urgent… The company allows itself to coast in certain areas, while it pursues business dominance or merely creative whimsy — hey, Jony Ive designed a Christmas tree.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in 2006:
Yes, competition is good, but only when it’s good competition. Otherwise, it just ends up wasting time and money for consumers who make the wrong choice.
Apple will be just fine. We know for a fact that they are hearing the criticism from certain quarters and we expect the company to unveil some very inspirational products this year.