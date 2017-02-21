“As Apple is yet again named the world’s most admired company, I wonder just how much a lack of great competition has contributed to Cupertino’s dominance,” Chris Matyszczyk writes for CNET. “Once, it was fanciful to think that Microsoft would be the company that would beat Apple. It had might. It had dominant, if ugly, software. But Redmond looked at the iPhone and laughed… [it’s] still ringing in Microsoft’s ears.”

“What about Google? The supernerds believed that their Android operating system would be all that was needed. They could get other companies to do the hard work of hardware,” Matyszczyk writes. “Yet that didn’t work perfectly. Software updates were slow. The variety of phone manufacturers around the world didn’t all do things the same way. And here we are, Google is now trying to launch phones again.”

“How many times have we heard of iPhone killers that killed themselves trying?” Matyszczyk writes. “Competition makes you better. It’s a problem if you don’t have it. Nothing feels urgent… The company allows itself to coast in certain areas, while it pursues business dominance or merely creative whimsy — hey, Jony Ive designed a Christmas tree.”

Read more in the full article here.