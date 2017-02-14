“We’ve heard that people want more options for how and where they watch Facebook videos,” Sittler and Li write. “Today we’re announcing a new Facebook video app for TV, which will roll out soon to app stores for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV, with more platforms to come.”
“Our video app for TV is a new way to enjoy Facebook videos on a bigger screen,” Sittler and Li write. “With the app, you can watch videos shared by friends or Pages you follow, top live videos from around the world, and recommended videos based on your interests. You can also catch up on videos you’ve saved to watch later, as well as revisit videos you’ve watched, shared or uploaded.”
MacDailyNews Take: As long as they’re not in 4K. Ww wouldn’t want to tax Apple’s antiquated little hobby now, would we?