“People are watching and sharing more video on Facebook than ever, and we’re focused on continuously improving the video experience,” Dana Sittler and Alex Li blog for Facebook. “Today, we’re excited to share several updates that make watching video on Facebook richer, more engaging and more flexible.”

“We’ve heard that people want more options for how and where they watch Facebook videos,” Sittler and Li write. “Today we’re announcing a new Facebook video app for TV, which will roll out soon to app stores for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV, with more platforms to come.”

“Our video app for TV is a new way to enjoy Facebook videos on a bigger screen,” Sittler and Li write. “With the app, you can watch videos shared by friends or Pages you follow, top live videos from around the world, and recommended videos based on your interests. You can also catch up on videos you’ve saved to watch later, as well as revisit videos you’ve watched, shared or uploaded.”

