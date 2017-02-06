“I believe Apple’s outlook was a little too conservative,” Cho writes. “There may be upside of perhaps 3-5 million iPhone units, assuming Chinese consumers regain some ground, currency headwinds are offset by a dollar inversion trade, and channel inventory gets so lean that Apple ramps production to meet its 5-6-week channel inventory objective.”
“As such, I’m estimating that next quarter revenue will be above the high end of outlook, and roughly $3.7 billion above consensus estimates of $53 billion,” Cho writes. “Therefore, Q2’17 seems like a set-up for another blowout quarter.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: From your lips, Alex, to Mr. Market’s ears!