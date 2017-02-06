“Apple did it again and surprised everyone with yet another stellar financial performance during the recent holiday quarter. More revenue, more iPhones, more Macs and Watches, and just a hair under as much profit as the record set a year ago,” Wil Gomez writes for Mac360. “Everything is coming up rose gold at Apple.”

“Except for the iPad. What Steve Jobs’ heralded as the device to usher in the post-PC era has fallen on hard times,” Gomez writes. “A year ago the iPad sold three times the number of Macs and had greater revenue. This year it barely doubled Mac sales and revenue was almost $2-billion less than the Mac. What’s wrong with the iPad?”

“iPad sales have dropped for about three years straight,” Gomez writes. “As of now, the iPad is not a compelling device to spur new sales. Upgrades come every couple of years, while iPhone gets the complete makeover every year… All iPads should come with Pencil, regardless of size. The idea here is to make iPad a compelling enough device to buy alongside an iPhone and a Mac. That’s what it was in 2010, that’s what it’s missing now.”

