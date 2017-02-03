“Seemingly spawned from internal Apple documents disclosed during the VirnetX patent infringement lawsuit,” Campbell reports, “which found Apple on the hook for $302.4 million in damages, the California action claims Apple intentionally broke FaceTime for devices running iOS 6 and earlier to avoid high monthly data relay charges from Akamai.”
“Citing internal emails and sworn testimony from the VirnetX trial, the lawsuit alleges Apple devised a plan to ‘break’ FaceTime on iOS 6 or earlier by causing a vital digital certificate to prematurely expire. Apple supposedly implemented the ‘FaceTime Break’ on April 16, 2014, then blamed the sudden incompatibility on a bug, the lawsuit claims,” Campbell reports. “Users looking to make FaceTime calls were left with little choice but to upgrade to iOS 7…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iOS 7 was supported on devices as old as iPhone 4 and iPad 2, so, if the claims are true, the only valid complainers would’ve had to have iPhone 3GS or older iPhones in September 2013 when iOS 7 was released (the first-generation iPad had no cameras, negating its ability to use FaceTime). iPhone 3GS was released June 19, 2009, so these oh-so-aggrieved users were packing at least 4.5-year old iPhones when Apple supposedly conspired to “break” FaceTime.
In other words: Puleeze.