“A class-action lawsuit filed in California on Thursday alleges Apple schemed to force iPhone users to upgrade to iOS 7 in a bid to save money on a data services deal with Akamai, a move that rendered older hardware like iPhone 4 and 4S unusable,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Seemingly spawned from internal Apple documents disclosed during the VirnetX patent infringement lawsuit,” Campbell reports, “which found Apple on the hook for $302.4 million in damages, the California action claims Apple intentionally broke FaceTime for devices running iOS 6 and earlier to avoid high monthly data relay charges from Akamai.”

“Citing internal emails and sworn testimony from the VirnetX trial, the lawsuit alleges Apple devised a plan to ‘break’ FaceTime on iOS 6 or earlier by causing a vital digital certificate to prematurely expire. Apple supposedly implemented the ‘FaceTime Break’ on April 16, 2014, then blamed the sudden incompatibility on a bug, the lawsuit claims,” Campbell reports. “Users looking to make FaceTime calls were left with little choice but to upgrade to iOS 7…”

