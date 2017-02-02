“Do you have a tendency to lose your iPhone? I don’t mean like LOSE it, but more like the ‘leave it in the other room, or have it slide under the seat of your car or between the couch cushions’ type of losing it,” Chris Hauk writes for MacTrast. “Well, if you have an Apple Watch, you can use its handy iPhone pinging function to play Marco Polo with your iPhone until you find it.”

“You’ll want to make sure your iPhone and your Apple Watch are paired, because you can’t ping any iPhone except for the one the Apple Watch is paired with,” Hauk writes. “Tthis trick only works when the iPhone and the Apple Watch are connected, so they’ll have to be in close proximity of each other.”

“But, if you work your way through the whole house and never hear a ping,” Hauk writes, “you’ll probably want to place the iPhone in lost mode with Find My iPhone.”

The very easy method detailed in the full article here.