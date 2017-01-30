“Apple has inexplicably removed the iCloud Activation Lock status page, which used to exist at iCloud.com/activationlock, but that URL now leads to a 404 error instead,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The utility let anyone type in the IMEI or serial number of an iOS device to find out if Activation Lock had been turned off, handy to verify the authenticity of a seller when buying a used iPhone online.”

“References to the web page have been removed from Apple’s support documentation, indicating this is not a temporary issue and the page has been intentionally pulled from service,” Mayo reports. “This Apple support document used to (see screenshot) recommend people check the Activation Lock status of a used iPhone, iPad or iPod touch before buying it to ensure the product will be ready for you to use. The text was removed on January 24th and the iCloud.com/activationlock URL stopped working sometime last night.”

Mayo reports, “An alternative way to find out if an iOS device is Activation Locked without having the product in your possession is not given.”

