“References to the web page have been removed from Apple’s support documentation, indicating this is not a temporary issue and the page has been intentionally pulled from service,” Mayo reports. “This Apple support document used to (see screenshot) recommend people check the Activation Lock status of a used iPhone, iPad or iPod touch before buying it to ensure the product will be ready for you to use. The text was removed on January 24th and the iCloud.com/activationlock URL stopped working sometime last night.”
Mayo reports, “An alternative way to find out if an iOS device is Activation Locked without having the product in your possession is not given.”
MacDailyNews Take: Rumor has it that Apple is hard at work on an LG-branded replacement.
Obviously, the tool was being misused. The Loop’s Dave Mark reports of “a video that shows how to unlock an iPad by cloning the iPad drive and changing the serial number to a valid unlocked serial number, one checked/validated using the Apple activation lock tool (about 5:28 into the video).”