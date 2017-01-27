“Apple is moving its international iTunes business assets from Luxembourg to Ireland at the start of next month,” Tom Mendelsohn reports for Ars Technica.

“From February 5, the non-US side of its business, including the iTunes Store, Apple Music, the App Store, and the iBooks Store, will operate from its European HQ in Cork, according to a note sent out to developers yesterday,” Mendelsohn reports. “In effect, Apple is moving its subsidiaries from one low-tax European haven to another, in what could be construed as a careful slight to top EU politicians.”

“Apple employs around 5,500 people in Cork and last year announced it would expand that number by around a thousand,” Mendelsohn reports. “The company is also in the process of building an €850 million (£725 million) data centre in Athenry, which would underpin both iTunes and iCloud.”

Read more in the full article here.