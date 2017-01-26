“The bad news: The average selling price of the handsets in the key holiday quarter ending in late December may show customers settling for older iPhone 6S models, rather than the iPhone 7, introduced in September, according to some analysts,” Webb reports. “‘Recent smartphone customers increasingly are opting for the iPhone 6S,’ Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz wrote in a note to clients this week as he downgraded his recommendation on Apple stock to hold.”
“Apple is scheduled to report quarterly results on Jan. 31. Analysts currently predict an average selling price, or ASP, of $688 for the iPhone line in the holiday quarter, down from $691 a year earlier, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg News. That’s even though the iPhone 7 Plus model costs $20 more than the iPhone 6S Plus when it was introduced,” Webb reports. “Apple is likely to have sold about 76 million phones over the holiday quarter, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg News, up from 75 million handsets a year earlier.”
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because analysts’ Apple estimates are always so on target.
We’ll find out how Apple’s holiday quarter (fiscal Q117) went next Tuesday right around 4:30pm Eastern.
On October 25, 2016, Apple provided the following guidance for Q117:
• revenue between $76 billion and $78 billion
• gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $6.9 billion and $7 billion
• other income/(expense) of $400 million
• tax rate of 26 percent
We plan to cover Apple’s Q117 conference call at 5pm ET on Tuesday, January 31st with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT earnings day.
