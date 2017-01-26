“Apple Inc. results next week will likely show iPhone sales growing again, bucking a year of declines,” Alex Webb reports for Bloomberg. “That’s the good news.”

“The bad news: The average selling price of the handsets in the key holiday quarter ending in late December may show customers settling for older iPhone 6S models, rather than the iPhone 7, introduced in September, according to some analysts,” Webb reports. “‘Recent smartphone customers increasingly are opting for the iPhone 6S,’ Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz wrote in a note to clients this week as he downgraded his recommendation on Apple stock to hold.”

“Apple is scheduled to report quarterly results on Jan. 31. Analysts currently predict an average selling price, or ASP, of $688 for the iPhone line in the holiday quarter, down from $691 a year earlier, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg News. That’s even though the iPhone 7 Plus model costs $20 more than the iPhone 6S Plus when it was introduced,” Webb reports. “Apple is likely to have sold about 76 million phones over the holiday quarter, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg News, up from 75 million handsets a year earlier.”

