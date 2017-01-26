“We are entering the age of the CUI, the conversational user interface. Already, there are 8.2 million voice-first devices in homes, mostly Amazon Echos,” John Koetsier reports for Forbes. “By the end of this year, that number will balloon to 33 million.”

“That’s the prediction from VoiceLabs, a startup that helps companies monitor and measure people’s interaction with their Alexa Skills or Google Actions,” Koetsier reports. “Skills and actions are integration points between Alexa or Google Assistant and your technology; they are the conversational user interface equivalent of apps on Android or iOS smartphones.”

“Amazon has more than a year’s jump on Google in this space, and so there are many more skills than actions. VoiceLabs CEO Adam Marchick says there are now more than 7,000 skills available. That’s a significant platform advantage for Amazon,” Koetsier reports. “Google has somewhere around 100 right now, and the mobile equivalent is an App Store with millions of apps versus a competing store with just a few thousand.”

