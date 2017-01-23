“Alexa is everywhere. In your car. In your home. Even your baby monitor. Amazon’s smart assistant already owns around 25 percent of the HiFi speakers market, and its home help hold is growing,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Will Apple take the online retailer on in this sexy sector, or is Siri on iPhone good enough?”

“Apple was pretty much first to enter the smart assistant market with Siri. Since then we’ve seen all the tech titans deliver their own take,” Evans writes. “You could argue that Apple failed to fully exploit its first mover advantage by putting Siri inside more things, while the slow evolution of HomeKit means Cupertino has work to do to put its smarts inside smart homes.”

“Poor Siri even has a public image problem: even though it performs really well against competitors in objective tests, there’s strong public perception that it doesn’,” Evans writes. “These factors and others combine to make it seem like Apple is slow at getting Siri inside the home.”

