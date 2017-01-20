“The Competition Bureau’s investigation found that an arrangement between the publishers and Apple led to higher prices for Canadians,” Schnurr reports. “The watchdog said it had entered into consent agreements with Apple, Lagardere SCA’s Hachette, Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH’s Macmillan and CBS Corp’s Simon & Schuster that will let other retailers, including Amazon.com and Kobo, give discounts on e-books by those publishers.”
MacDailyNews Note: The Competition Bureau could not reach agreement with News Corp’s HarperCollins and therefore filed to halt the publisher’s alleged anti-competitive practices.