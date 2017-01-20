“Canada’s business competition watchdog said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Apple Inc and three major e-book publishers that will allow retailers to offer discounts to customers,” Leah Schnurr reports for Reuters.

“The Competition Bureau’s investigation found that an arrangement between the publishers and Apple led to higher prices for Canadians,” Schnurr reports. “The watchdog said it had entered into consent agreements with Apple, Lagardere SCA’s Hachette, Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH’s Macmillan and CBS Corp’s Simon & Schuster that will let other retailers, including Amazon.com and Kobo, give discounts on e-books by those publishers.”

