“Over the past two and a half years Casebolt led the development of the MacBook Pro with its standout and sometimes controversial Touch Bar feature,” Weintraub reports. “Before that, he led the team working on the iconic ‘trash can’ Mac Pro and was previously instrumental in the design of the first generations of MacBook Air. These are some of Apple’s most iconic Mac products over the past decade.”
Weintraub reports, “The departure follows reports of departures and downsizing in the wake of de-prioritization of the Macintosh groups at Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Apple-Tesla employee trading program is obviously working swimmingly.
SEE ALSO:
Chris Lattner, who designed and built much of Swift, is leaving Apple – January 10, 2017
Three members of Apple’s PR team have left for Tesla, Ford – November 4, 2016