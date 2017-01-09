“At the end of 2006, Apple was a $70 billion company. Little more than seven years later, its value had grown more than tenfold. Its record $18 billion profit in the third quarter of January 2014 is still a corporate record. Apple’s retail stores pull in more profit per square foot compared to any other company in the US — including luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.,” Alba writes. “The reason for this massive, universe-altering success? The iPhone, which famously accounts for two-thirds of Apple’s revenue.”
“Now Apple is facing a turning point, and once again the iPhone is the reason—but not in a good way this time around. The smartphone market is saturated,” Alba writes. “After 10 years, the iPhone can no longer serve as Apple’s growth engine. The company now faces the same challenge it did a decade ago: figuring out what’s next.”
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t see any evidence offered by Alba in his piece that proves the iPhone is slowing Apple down.
Yes, from the outside, Apple seems distracted. We’re hoping that this is a side effect of building and preparing to move into the Campus 2 spaceship. The sooner they get in there, get settled, and get back to work, the better!
We believe in the vaunted “pipeline.” From little birdies, we hear things that give us much hope and fill us with anticipation. We expect Apple’s 2017 to be markedly better than 2016!