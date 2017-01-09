“The very first iPhone, announced ten years ago today, was not exactly a surprise. By early 2007, Apple fanboyism was rampant and rabid. In the run-up to Steve Jobs’ now famous Macworld keynote, blogs—remember those?—were all abuzz,” Davey Alba writes for Wired. “It was almost anticlimactic that early January day when Jobs finally got up onstage and, with a wave of his hand, changed the idea of mobile phones — and personal computing — forever.”

“At the end of 2006, Apple was a $70 billion company. Little more than seven years later, its value had grown more than tenfold. Its record $18 billion profit in the third quarter of January 2014 is still a corporate record. Apple’s retail stores pull in more profit per square foot compared to any other company in the US — including luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.,” Alba writes. “The reason for this massive, universe-altering success? The iPhone, which famously accounts for two-thirds of Apple’s revenue.”

“Now Apple is facing a turning point, and once again the iPhone is the reason—but not in a good way this time around. The smartphone market is saturated,” Alba writes. “After 10 years, the iPhone can no longer serve as Apple’s growth engine. The company now faces the same challenge it did a decade ago: figuring out what’s next.”

Read more in the full article here.