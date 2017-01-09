“Apple is planning to open a flagship retail store underneath Piazza del Liberty, or Liberty Square, in Milan, the most populous metropolitan area in Italy, according to preliminary guidelines approved by the city’s planning department last month,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The retail store will be developed by architecture firm Foster and Partners, who have partnered with Apple for several of its flagship retail stores around the world and its upcoming Campus 2 headquarters in Cupertino, California,” Rossignol reports. “The location is expected to be ‘one of the most innovative and technological Apple Stores in the world,’ and it will include an above-ground amphitheater where Apple plans to host at least eight public events of cultural significance per year.”

Rossignol reports, “A large glass screen made from a waterfall will mark the entrance to the store, which will take over the space currently occupied by Apollo Spazio Cinema.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bellissimo!

