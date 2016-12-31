It’s already Friday, January 1, 2017 in some parts of the world . In fact, New Year’s Day is now more than half over in Kiritimati (Christmas Island) – greetings from the past!

As we post this, we still have over 4 more hours to go, but regardless of when it rolls around the globe to you, MacDailyNews wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and successful 2017!

An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple. Even more so than 2016 which did see the release of Apple Watch Series 2, the updates Series 1, and the Apple Watch Nike +, the releases of iOS 10 and OS X Sierra, the continued roll-out of Apple Pay, the debut of the vastly-improved watchOS 3, the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, an improved Apple Music, an updated and rather lustworthy 12-inch MacBook, the iPhone 7 and the stellar iPhone 7 Plus! This year we’ll find out Apple’s plans for desktop Macs and maybe learn the fate of the MacBook Air. We can’t wait to see what 2017 brings!

Thank you very much for visiting MacDailyNews and for patronizing our sponsors, without whom we would not exist. We really appreciate your visits and feedback. Thanks also for downloading our MacDailyNews app!

To those of you who’ve sent us links, and to all of the MacDailyNews regulars, an extra special thank you!

2017 is poised to be a return to growth and, with the tenth anniversary iPhone looming, we expect a record year for Apple is on tap – bring it on!

But first: Happy New Year!