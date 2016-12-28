“An Apple finance manager was fatally stabbed by her husband on Christmas Eve at their San Jose home, authorities have said,” Clemence Michallon reports for The Daily Mail. “Marco Lobato Arrais, 38, is accused of stabbing and killing 35-year-old Juliana Sewruk Trizi Arrais Saturday night. Marco called 911 in a panic to report the stabbing himself, officials said.”

“Her husband was arrested at the scene and is now being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, the Mercury News reported,” Michallon reports. “Authorities haven’t announced a motive but are treating the case as domestic violence. ”

“Marco was arrested earlier this year and accused of forcing his wife to have sex, the Mercury News reported citing a police report,” Michallon reports. “Juliana, according to her Facebook and LinkedIn profiles, had earned an MBA at the Kellogg School Of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She had previously worked as an investment banker and had joined Apple in 2012. The 35-year-old interned at the tech firm in 2011, then was hired as a senior financial analyst for retail real estate. Juliana had previously earned a business degree at the University Of San Paolo in her native Brazil. She spoke English, Spanish and Portuguese.”

MacDailyNews Take: A tragedy.

