“This year, 44% of new phone activations were Apple devices with Samsung seeing 21%,” Klotzbach and Kesiraju report. “Apple devices continue to be the gift to give… missing from this chart is the Google Pixel. With only two devices, the Pixel and Pixel XL, and mixed market reception, Google struggled to drum up excitement this holiday season.”
“Phablets devices (5in-6.9in) continue to eat away at medium phone (3.5in-4.9in) market share. Although medium phones saw the most activations during the week leading up to the holidays, Phablets continue to increase their holiday share, at the detriment of the medium phone,” Klotzbach and Kesiraju report. “Tablet device activations have stabilized and are relatively flat year over year.”
MacDailyNews Take: No surprises. Applel’s aspirational iPhone continues to dominate and, with no new iPads for Christmas, tablet activations are flat.