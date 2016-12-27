“With the dates of Christmas and Chanukah synced this year, smartphones were once again predominate on everyone’s wish lists,” Chris Klotzbach and Lali Kesiraju report for Flurry. “As we do every year, Flurry took a look at the most gifted smartphones and tablets this holiday season, examining phone and app activation throughout the week leading up to Christmas day and the start of Chanukah.”

“This year, 44% of new phone activations were Apple devices with Samsung seeing 21%,” Klotzbach and Kesiraju report. “Apple devices continue to be the gift to give… missing from this chart is the Google Pixel. With only two devices, the Pixel and Pixel XL, and mixed market reception, Google struggled to drum up excitement this holiday season.”

“Phablets devices (5in-6.9in) continue to eat away at medium phone (3.5in-4.9in) market share. Although medium phones saw the most activations during the week leading up to the holidays, Phablets continue to increase their holiday share, at the detriment of the medium phone,” Klotzbach and Kesiraju report. “Tablet device activations have stabilized and are relatively flat year over year.”

