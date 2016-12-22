“Just in time for the holidays, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic has arrived in the App Store — giving would-be theme park designers the perfect $5.99 early Christmas gift to themselves,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “Combining features from the acclaimed RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, this title offers a touch-optimized take on the classic management sims which swallowed up so many, many hours of my teenage years.”

“In case you’ve never played before, your goal in RollerCoaster Tycoon is to build the ultimate theme park, complete with your own designs for roller coasters and rides,” Dormehl reports. “In addition, you’ll be landscaping ground, and managing staff and finances with the end goal of keeping guests flooding through their gates.”

Dormehl reports, “Perhaps the best thing about it from a fan perspective is that it eschews in-app micropayments in favor of a one-off payment that’ll get you the whole title to play.”

