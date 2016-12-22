“After first testing out a new update to the Photos web app on the iCloud beta website earlier this month, Apple has now rolled out the update to all users,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“The overhaul to the app on iCloud.com introduces a macOS-like Photos experience with a sidebar that can be toggled on and off, and a scrollable thumbnail view of every photo in an album at the bottom of the site when looking at individual pictures,” Broussard reports.

“The Photos web app on iCloud.com is still lacking macOS and iOS features like editing, shared albums, memories, and people, which uses facial recognition to organize your photos on Mac and iPhone,” Broussard reports.

Read more in the full article here.