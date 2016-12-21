“Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari,” Clover reports. “Safari Technology Preview release 20 includes bug fixes and updates for Visual Viewport, Touch Bar, JavaScript, Web API, Security, CSS, Pointer Lock, Web Inspector, WebCrypto API, and more”
Clover reports, “The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser.”
More info and download links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: A quick overview of the differences between Safari 9.1 vs. Safari 10.x vs. Safari Technology Preview is here. Scroll down that page to see what’s supported in each browser.