“After years of being one of the most widely read and quoted Apple analysts on Wall Street, Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster on Friday released his final research note on the company,” Ina Fried reports for Recode.

“As for Apple’s future, Munster sees the company looking to increasingly become a services company and points to augmented reality as one of the key opportunities for Apple to innovate,” Fried reports. “‘The smartphone remains the world’s window to augmented reality today,’ Munster wrote in the note. ‘While this will change driven by augmented and mixed reality hardware in the future, we would expect the next five years of AR innovation will happen mainly through the device in our pockets.'”

“Adding various sensors to phones and creating external glasses are among the short-term opportunities, he said,” Fried reports. “But over the longer term (more than five years out), Munster said he believes ‘Apple could develop some type of AR or MR wearable that ultimately replaces the smartphone.'”

